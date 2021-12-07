Russia, India To Continue Discussing Agreement On Long-Term Supplies Of Fertilizers
Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 07th December 2021 | 12:20 AM
Russia and India will continue to discuss an agreement on long-term supplies of fertilizers, according to a joint statement by Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi following the 21st Russian-Indian summit
"The Leaders welcomed the signing of Agreement of Intent between Indian PSUs and Russian company PhosAgro for supply of fertilizers in the period of 2021/2022 Calendar years. They instructed their officials to continue discussions for agreement on long term supply and pricing arrangements," the statement says.