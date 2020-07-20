UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia, India To Discuss Terms For Mutual Military Deployment - Decree

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Mon 20th July 2020 | 06:10 PM

Russia, India to Discuss Terms for Mutual Military Deployment - Decree

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2020) Russia and India are set to agree on the conditions for sending military units, warships and aircraft to each other, a decree, which was published on Monday on the official legal information portal, said.

"To instruct that the Russian Defense Ministry holds talks with the Indian side with the participation of the Russian Foreign Ministry and, upon reaching an agreement, signs the agreement on behalf of the Government of the Russian Federation, allowing it to make amendments to the draft attached that are not of fundamental importance," the document, signed by Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin,  read.

The draft agreement stipulates that more than five warships, ten aircraft and more than 3,000 servicemen cannot simultaneously remain on the territory of one country unless other conditions are agreed upon in advance.

The contract also outlines the reasons why Russia and India can send military units to each other, such as for joint exercises and training, humanitarian aid and disaster management. The procedure for crossing borders, ensuring security, providing housing, medical assistance and equipment maintenance has been drafted as well.

Related Topics

India Prime Minister Russia Government Agreement Housing

Recent Stories

Etihad Airways, Boeing extend partnership on susta ..

28 seconds ago

Launch of Hope Probe a new era in UAEâ€™s history: ..

36 seconds ago

Ahsan Iqbal says incumbent govt is threat to Pakis ..

1 minute ago

Emirates resumes flights to Stockholm from 1 Augus ..

16 minutes ago

PML-N, PPP agree to hold All Parties Conference af ..

16 minutes ago

Pakistani lawyer questions UKâ€™s govt over 14-day ..

32 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.