Russia, India to Discuss Terms for Mutual Military Deployment - Decree

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2020) Russia and India are set to agree on the conditions for sending military units, warships and aircraft to each other, a decree, which was published on Monday on the official legal information portal, said.

"To instruct that the Russian Defense Ministry holds talks with the Indian side with the participation of the Russian Foreign Ministry and, upon reaching an agreement, signs the agreement on behalf of the Government of the Russian Federation, allowing it to make amendments to the draft attached that are not of fundamental importance," the document, signed by Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, read.

The draft agreement stipulates that more than five warships, ten aircraft and more than 3,000 servicemen cannot simultaneously remain on the territory of one country unless other conditions are agreed upon in advance.

The contract also outlines the reasons why Russia and India can send military units to each other, such as for joint exercises and training, humanitarian aid and disaster management. The procedure for crossing borders, ensuring security, providing housing, medical assistance and equipment maintenance has been drafted as well.