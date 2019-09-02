UrduPoint.com
Russia, India To Ink 25 Pacts During Summit At Eastern Economic Forum - Reports

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 17 minutes ago Mon 02nd September 2019 | 11:30 AM

About 25 pacts in different spheres will be signed during the bilateral summit by Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which will be held on the sidelines of the upcoming Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) in Russia's Vladivostok, India's The Economic Times reported on Monday

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2019) About 25 pacts in different spheres will be signed during the bilateral summit by Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which will be held on the sidelines of the upcoming Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) in Russia's Vladivostok, India's The Economic Times reported on Monday.

"The very fact that the annual summit is being organized in Vladivostok (hub of Far East Russia) coinciding with the Eastern Economic Forum where the Indian PM is the Chief Guest showcases the importance given by both Delhi and Moscow to the region as part of their respective Indo-Pacific and Asia-Pacific strategies. The partnership in resourcerich Far East Asia is also critical to push bilateral trade volumes," the newspaper cited its source as saying.

The two leaders will focus on the strengthening of cooperation between the two countries in such fields as defense, trade, investment, industrial production, energy and logistics. It is also expected that following their meeting in Vladivostok, the parties will sign a road map for the investment support. According to the newspaper, New Delhi recognizes that the current level of bilateral trade with Russia does not correspond to the strategic nature of their relations with the country.

The fifth edition of the EEF is set to take place in the Russian Far Eastern city of Vladivostok from September 4-6. The Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency is an official media partner of the forum.

