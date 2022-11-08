UrduPoint.com

Russia, India To Reach Goal Of $30Bln Trade Turnover Soon - Lavrov

Published November 08, 2022

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2022) Russia and India will soon reach the target of increasing their trade turnover to $30 billion, the Russian foreign minister, Sergey Lavrov, said after a meeting with his Indian counterpart, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, on Tuesday.

"We welcomed the positive dynamics of bilateral trade.

By September, trade turnover had increased by more than 130% compared to the same period last year, almost reaching the $17 billion mark. We are confident that the goal set by our leaders - to bring trade turnover up to $30 billion - will soon be achieved," Lavrov said at a joint press conference.

The Indian foreign minister came to Russia on a two-day visit on November 7. Aside from Lavrov, Jaishankar is to meet with Russian Minister of Trade and Industry Denis Manturov.

More Stories From World

