Russia, India Welcomed Preparation of Document Promoting Investment in Shipbuilding

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed the preparation of the document, which will facilitate training of shipbuilding experts and investment in the industry, according to a joint statement following the 21st Russian-Indian summit.

"The Indian side invited Russian side's participation in civilian shipbuilding and inland waterways as promising new areas of collaboration.

The two leaders welcomed the preparation of bilateral document in the area of civilian shipbuilding, which will facilitate enhancement of interaction and specialist training, investments in ship building and repair, scientific research, development of intelligent transport and navigation systems, international transport corridors. They welcomed the signing of the Agreement of Intent between Mazagaon Dock Ltd. and Zvezda Shipyard for commercial shipping signed in September this year," the statement says.