Russia, India Will Study Possibility of Implementing NPP Projects in Third Countries

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2021) Russia and India will study the possibility of implementing projects for the construction of nuclear power plants in other countries, according to a joint statement by Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi following the 21st Russian-Indian summit.

"Both Sides noted successful cooperation in the setting up of the Rooppur NPP in Bangladesh and expressed their readiness to explore similar cooperation in third countries as well," the statement says.