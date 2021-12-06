UrduPoint.com

Russia, India Will Study Possibility Of Implementing NPP Projects In Third Countries

Sumaira FH 57 seconds ago Mon 06th December 2021 | 09:59 PM

Russia, India Will Study Possibility of Implementing NPP Projects in Third Countries

Russia and India will study the possibility of implementing projects for the construction of nuclear power plants in other countries, according to a joint statement by Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi following the 21st Russian-Indian summit

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2021) Russia and India will study the possibility of implementing projects for the construction of nuclear power plants in other countries, according to a joint statement by Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi following the 21st Russian-Indian summit.

"Both Sides noted successful cooperation in the setting up of the Rooppur NPP in Bangladesh and expressed their readiness to explore similar cooperation in third countries as well," the statement says.

Related Topics

India Prime Minister Bangladesh Russia Nuclear Narendra Modi Vladimir Putin

Recent Stories

Anti-Rape laws onwards to implementation: Maleeka ..

Anti-Rape laws onwards to implementation: Maleeka Bokhari

1 minute ago
 IHC seeks arguments in Mandviwala's acquittal plea ..

IHC seeks arguments in Mandviwala's acquittal plea

1 minute ago
 2 more positive corona cases surface in Balochista ..

2 more positive corona cases surface in Balochistan

1 minute ago
 Cambodia Lifts Travel Ban for 10 African Countries ..

Cambodia Lifts Travel Ban for 10 African Countries - Reports

1 minute ago
 Trump's Social Media Listing Vehicle Says Under In ..

Trump's Social Media Listing Vehicle Says Under Inquiry From US Securities Inves ..

8 minutes ago
 PM Office to host condolence reference for lynched ..

PM Office to host condolence reference for lynched Sri Lankan national Tuesday

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.