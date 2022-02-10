UrduPoint.com

Russia, India Work On COVID Certificates Mutual Recognition Mechanism - Russian Ambassador

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 10, 2022 | 11:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2022) Russia and India are working on a mechanism for the mutual recognition of COVID-19 vaccination certificates, this process will take some time, new Russian Ambassador to India Denis Alipov said in an interview with Sputnik.

"We are working together now to build a mechanism for the mutual recognition of COVID-19 vaccination certificates ... I think that this process will take some time. But, of course, this should not be delayed. Such an agreement will greatly facilitate mutual exchanges," Alipov said.

