Russia, India Working On Defense Industry Cooperation Program Until 2030

Thu 07th November 2019

Russia, India Working on Defense Industry Cooperation Program Until 2030

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th November, 2019) Russia and India are coordinating a program of defense industry cooperation until 2030, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yury Borisov said Wednesday.

India is one of the largest buyers of Russian weaponry.

"Work is underway to coordinate a program of Russian-Indian military-technical cooperation until 2030," Borisov said after a meeting with India's Defense Minster Rajnath Singh, who is on his first visit to Russia since his appointment to the post in late May.

According to a statement posted on the Russian government's website, Borisov also noted that, despite external pressure, Russia and India are successfully implementing joint plans in the area of defense industry cooperation, in particular, on the supply of S-400 air defense missile systems to New Delhi.

In October 2018, Moscow and New Delhi signed a contract on the deliveries of the S-400  systems to India worth over $5 billion.

