Russia-Indian S-400 Deal Proceeds on Schedule - Deputy Ambassador to Russia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th December, 2019) Russia's delivery of S-400 missile systems to India is proceeding "on the agreed time and schedule," the deputy ambassador of India to Russia, Binaya Srikanta Pradhan, told Sputnik.

Rostec State Corporation CEO Sergey Chemezov said in mid-November that Russia would fulfill its obligations under the S-400 contract in 2025.

Russia is expected to deliver five S-400 systems worth over $5 billion to India.

"Everything is on the agreed time and schedule. We have excellent cooperation from Russian side and we are complying with our commitment," the Indian diplomat said, when asked to confirm if the systems would be delivered by 2025.

Russia has already received advance payment from India, Chemezov said in November.