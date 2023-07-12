Russia, Indonesia, China Discuss Building Up Food, Energy Security Cooperation - Moscow

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2023) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi, and Chinese Central Foreign Affairs Office Director Wang Yi have discussed building up trilateral cooperation on ensuring food and energy security, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.

The meeting took place in Jakarta on the sidelines of ASEAN ministerial events.

"The focus was on the issues of building up trilateral cooperation to ensure food and energy security in light of the current crisis trends in world markets," the ministry said in a statement.