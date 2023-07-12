Open Menu

Russia, Indonesia, China Discuss Building Up Food, Energy Security Cooperation - Moscow

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 12, 2023 | 05:40 PM

Russia, Indonesia, China Discuss Building Up Food, Energy Security Cooperation - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2023) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi, and Chinese Central Foreign Affairs Office Director Wang Yi have discussed building up trilateral cooperation on ensuring food and energy security, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.

The meeting took place in Jakarta on the sidelines of ASEAN ministerial events.

"The focus was on the issues of building up trilateral cooperation to ensure food and energy security in light of the current crisis trends in world markets," the ministry said in a statement.

Related Topics

World Russia China Jakarta Market

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Mohammed launches second cycle of Dubai ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed launches second cycle of Dubai Cyber Security Strategy

33 minutes ago
 AI-powered UAE government portal goes live

AI-powered UAE government portal goes live

33 minutes ago
 SIBF opens registration for its 2023 Awards and Tu ..

SIBF opens registration for its 2023 Awards and Turjuman Award

48 minutes ago
 Mohamed Alhammadi wins first medal for UAE at Worl ..

Mohamed Alhammadi wins first medal for UAE at World Para Athletics Championships

1 hour ago
 PMD forecasts fresh monsoon system to hit Pakistan ..

PMD forecasts fresh monsoon system to hit Pakistan tomorrow

2 hours ago
 Moroccan media lauds UAE&#039;s participation in T ..

Moroccan media lauds UAE&#039;s participation in Tan Tan Moussem

2 hours ago
Security forces kill three terrorists in Balochist ..

Security forces kill three terrorists in Balochistan

2 hours ago
 PM launches Pakistan Education Endowment Fund, ref ..

PM launches Pakistan Education Endowment Fund, reforms in National Curriculum

2 hours ago
 Hijri New Year holiday announced for ministries an ..

Hijri New Year holiday announced for ministries and federal entities in the UAE

3 hours ago
 Digital DEWA delegation visits China, strengthens ..

Digital DEWA delegation visits China, strengthens partnership with Huawei

3 hours ago
 IMF Executive Board due today to evaluate $3b stan ..

IMF Executive Board due today to evaluate $3b stand-by agreement with Pakistan

3 hours ago
 Dubai Chambers launches programme to improve custo ..

Dubai Chambers launches programme to improve customer service in private sector

4 hours ago

More Stories From World