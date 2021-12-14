UrduPoint.com

Russia, Indonesia Discussed Military Cooperation During Jakarta Talks - Security Council

Sumaira FH 20 seconds ago Tue 14th December 2021 | 02:24 PM

Russia, Indonesia Discussed Military Cooperation During Jakarta Talks - Security Council

Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev held a series of high-level consultations with Coordinating Minister for Political, Legal, and Security Affairs of Indonesia Mohammad Mahfud in the Indonesian capital of Jakarta, during which both sides explored ways of expanding military and military-technical cooperation between the countries, the Russian Security Council said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2021) Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev held a series of high-level consultations with Coordinating Minister for Political, Legal, and Security Affairs of Indonesia Mohammad Mahfud in the Indonesian capital of Jakarta, during which both sides explored ways of expanding military and military-technical cooperation between the countries, the Russian Security Council said on Tuesday.

The meeting was also attended by representatives of military departments, special services, financial monitoring services, law enforcement agencies and ministries of justice of the two countries.

"The parties identified ways to expand military and military-technical cooperation, as well as collaboration on legal and regulatory issues and ensuring international information security," the council said in a statement.

The parties considered the prospects for cooperation in combating drug trafficking and organized crime, as well as countering terrorism.

The issues of combating the laundering of the proceeds of crime and terrorism were also discussed.

The officials also exchanged views on the situation in the Asia-Pacific region and other issues of mutual interest.

"The delegations noted their firm commitment to the comprehensive deepening of Russian-Indonesian relations," the council added in the statement.

On Monday, Patrushev also met with Indonesian President Joko Widodo in Jakarta. They discussed issues of Russian-Indonesian bilateral cooperation, as well as interaction in multilateral formats, including the G20 and ASEAN.

Following the high-level consultations, Russia and Indonesia are expected to sign a new strategic partnership declaration in 2022, the parties said in a joint statement.

Related Topics

Russia Jakarta Indonesia Joko Widodo

Recent Stories

Balochistan to convert government contracts to e-t ..

Balochistan to convert government contracts to e-tender

18 seconds ago
 OPEC+ Compliance With Oil Production Cuts Deal Ful ..

OPEC+ Compliance With Oil Production Cuts Deal Fulfilled by 116% in November - I ..

22 seconds ago
 OPEC Increases Oil Production by 310,000 BpD in No ..

OPEC Increases Oil Production by 310,000 BpD in November - IEA Report

4 minutes ago
 OECD Commercial Oil Stocks Below 5-Year Average by ..

OECD Commercial Oil Stocks Below 5-Year Average by 243Mln Barrels in October - I ..

4 minutes ago
 IEA Lowers Forecast for Oil Production Outside OPE ..

IEA Lowers Forecast for Oil Production Outside OPEC This Year - Report

4 minutes ago
 IEA Expects Oil Demand to Reach 5.4Mln Bpd in 2021 ..

IEA Expects Oil Demand to Reach 5.4Mln Bpd in 2021 - Report

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.