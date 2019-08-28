Russia, Indonesia Need to Resolve Technical Issues for Su-35 Deliveries to Start - Agency

Russia and Indonesia have to resolve some technical matters so that Russia could start delivering its Su-35 fighters to the country, the head of the Russian Federal Service of Military-Technical Cooperation, Dmitry Shugayev, said on Wednesday

ZHUKOVSKY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2019) Russia and Indonesia have to resolve some technical matters so that Russia could start delivering its Su-35 fighters to the country, the head of the Russian Federal Service of Military-Technical Cooperation, Dmitry Shugayev, said on Wednesday.

The countries signed in 2017 a contract on 11 Su-35 fighters worth $1.1 billion.

"Interest remains, we need to resolve some technical matters, to finish negotiations. We understand that the Indonesian government is under pressure," Shugayev told reporters at the MAKS-2019 international air show in Moscow region's Zhukovsky.

