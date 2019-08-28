UrduPoint.com
Russia, Indonesia Need To Resolve Technical Issues For Su-35 Deliveries To Start - Agency

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 28th August 2019 | 04:24 PM

Russia, Indonesia Need to Resolve Technical Issues for Su-35 Deliveries to Start - Agency

Russia and Indonesia have to resolve some technical matters so that Russia could start delivering its Su-35 fighters to the country, the head of the Russian Federal Service of Military-Technical Cooperation, Dmitry Shugayev, said on Wednesday

ZHUKOVSKY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2019) Russia and Indonesia have to resolve some technical matters so that Russia could start delivering its Su-35 fighters to the country, the head of the Russian Federal Service of Military-Technical Cooperation, Dmitry Shugayev, said on Wednesday.

The countries signed in 2017 a contract on 11 Su-35 fighters worth $1.1 billion.

"Interest remains, we need to resolve some technical matters, to finish negotiations. We understand that the Indonesian government is under pressure," Shugayev told reporters at the MAKS-2019 international air show in Moscow region's Zhukovsky.

The MAKS show began on Tuesday and will run through Sunday. The Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency is an official media partner of the event.

