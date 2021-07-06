UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia, Indonesia Ready To Sign Strategic Partnership Declaration - Lavrov

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 53 seconds ago Tue 06th July 2021 | 09:50 AM

Russia, Indonesia Ready to Sign Strategic Partnership Declaration - Lavrov

JAKARTA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2021) The leaders of Russia and Indonesia will soon be able to sign a declaration on strategic partnership, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said after a meeting with his Indonesian counterpart Retno Marsudi.

"We are finalizing a declaration on strategic partnership between Russia and Indonesia, which the heads of our states will soon be able to sign at a personal meeting," Lavrov said at a briefing after the meeting.

Related Topics

Russia Indonesia

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

26 minutes ago

Grand Imam of Al-Azhar commends UAE&#039;s efforts ..

11 hours ago

LDA retrieve plots from land grabbers

9 hours ago

Anti-LGBT Community Protesters March to UN Office ..

9 hours ago

French Embassy Refuses to Comment on Champagne Gro ..

9 hours ago

26 more tested positive for corona in Balochistan

9 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.