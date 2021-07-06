Russia, Indonesia Ready to Sign Strategic Partnership Declaration - Lavrov

(@FahadShabbir)

JAKARTA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2021) The leaders of Russia and Indonesia will soon be able to sign a declaration on strategic partnership, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said after a meeting with his Indonesian counterpart Retno Marsudi.

"We are finalizing a declaration on strategic partnership between Russia and Indonesia, which the heads of our states will soon be able to sign at a personal meeting," Lavrov said at a briefing after the meeting.