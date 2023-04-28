UrduPoint.com

Russia, Indonesia To Deepen Cooperation In Information Security - Foreign Ministry

Russia and Indonesia have agreed to deepen cooperation in upholding international information security and to build up contacts between relevant agencies via bilateral channels, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2023) Russia and Indonesia have agreed to deepen cooperation in upholding international information security and to build up contacts between relevant agencies via bilateral channels, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

"An agreement has been achieved on strengthening cooperation in accordance with the agreement between the government of Indonesia and the government of Russia on cooperation in maintaining international information security of December 14, 2021," the statement said, adding that the two countries also agreed to intensify contacts between the relevant agencies both via bilateral channels and on international platforms.

The consultations showed the closeness of the approaches of Russia and Indonesia to upholding international information security, the statement also said. The two sides will bolster cooperation in the relevant UN structures, according to the statement.

On Thursday, the foreign ministries of Russia and Indonesia held consultations on international information security on the sidelines of the 11th session of open-ended support group of ASEAN Regional Forum on security dedicated to confidence-building measures in the information space in Moscow.

