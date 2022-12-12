Russia-Indonesia Trade Turnover Up 50% in 2022 - Ambassador

UrduPoint.com

Trade between Russia and Indonesia has increased by 50% this year despite geopolitical tensions in the world, Russian Ambassador to Indonesia Lyudmila Vorobyeva said on Monday.

"Despite the COVID-19 pandemic and general geopolitical tensions, this past year we saw an increase in trade between our countries of more than 50%. We also have joint cultural projects such as student exchanges. About 700 Indonesian students are studying in Russia," the diplomat said in an interview with Indonesian newspaper Rakyat Merdeka.

Vorobyeva added that the Indonesian island of Bali retains its position among Russians' favorite tourist destinations.

As this year's chair of the G20 group of leading economies, Indonesia hosted the G20 summit from November 15-16 on the resort island of Bali. Despite facing criticism from Ukraine and its Western allies, Indonesian authorities invited Russian President Vladimir Putin to attend the summit. Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy was also invited to attend. In the end, Russia was represented by Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Finance Minister Anton Siluanov, while Zelenskyy addressed the participants via videolink.

