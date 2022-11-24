Russia Inflicted No Strikes at Kiev on Wednesday, Destruction Caused by Air Defense

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2022) The Russian Armed Forces did not strike within the boundaries of Kiev on Wednesday, all the destruction in the city was caused by the fallen missiles of air defense systems deployed in residential areas, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

According to the agency, on November 23, a massive strike was inflicted the military command and control system of Ukraine and related energy facilities, all designated facilities were hit.

"Not a single strike was made on targets within the city of Kiev. All the destruction announced by the Kiev regime in the city was the result of the fall of missiles of foreign and Ukrainian air defense systems deployed in residential areas of the Ukrainian capital," the statement says.