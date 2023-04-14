UrduPoint.com

Russia Informs Foreign Military Attaches About Pacific Fleet's Inspection - Ministry

Russian Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin has informed foreign military attaches about the surprise inspection of Russia's Pacific Fleet on Friday, the Defense Ministry said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2023) Russian Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin has informed foreign military attaches about the surprise inspection of Russia's Pacific Fleet on Friday, the Defense Ministry said.

"Russian Deputy Defense Minister, Colonel-General Alexander Fomin, held a briefing at the National Center for Defense Control of Russia for military attaches, where he informed about the start of a sudden inspection of the forces (troops) of the Pacific Fleet," the ministry said in a statement.

