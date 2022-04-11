Russia Informs UN of Preparations for Staged Discovery of Mass Grave Near Kiev - Official

Moscow has informed the United Nations that a number of provocations are being prepared in Ukraine, including a staged discovery of a mass grave in Rakovka, near Kiev, to frame Russia, deputy envoy to the UN Dmitry Polyanskiy said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2022) Moscow has informed the United Nations that a number of provocations are being prepared in Ukraine, including a staged discovery of a mass grave in Rakovka, near Kiev, to frame Russia, deputy envoy to the UN Dmitry Polyanskiy said on Monday.

"Just over the past few days we have transmitted to the UN information on the following provocations that are being prepared," Polyanskiy said. "A staged discovery of mass graves in the town of Rakovka near Kiev."

In addition, Western journalists have arrived in the town of Kreminna ahead of a false flag attack by Ukrainian forces which is intended to accuse Russian troops of shelling ambulances carrying patients.

"In the town of Bilohorivka a chlorine reserve has been mined on the territory of a water canal. The plan is to blow it up when units of the national militia of the Luhansk People's army approach," he continued.

"In the town of Irpin, in the Kiev region, a provocation using the same script as in Bucha .... is being prepared. Members of the Ukrainian security forces intend to transport bodies from the morgue of the local hospital, put them in the basement in the suburb of the town. Then, the Ukrainian forces will organize a staged event of the shooting and elimination of the supposed special operation group from Russia that came from Irpin to kill witnesses of 'Russian war crimes.''

"We expect the circulation of videos of the staged events by western media," he added.

The alleged atrocities, intended to blame the Russian armed forces, are being staged with the support of British film directors, the deputy envoy said.