Russia Informs UN Secretary General Of Inhumane Treatment Of Russian PoWs - Envoy To UN

Published November 20, 2022 | 12:50 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2022) Russia has sent a letter to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on the issue of inhumane treatment of Ukrainian military of Russian prisoners of war (PoWs) and asked the top official to circulate it as an official document of the UN Security Council and General Assembly, Russian Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dmitry Polyanskiy said on Saturday.

On Friday, the Russian Defense Ministry said that the Ukrainian military had deliberately killed more than 10 captured Russian servicemen, shooting them in the head at point blank.

"Today we sent a letter on this issue to @antonioguterres and asked to circulate it as an official document of the UN Security Council and General Assembly. Ukraine must be held accountable for its war crimes," Polyanskiy tweeted.

