Russia Informs US About Termination of MoU on Cooperation in Culture, Science - Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2022) The Russian Foreign Ministry informed the United States of the termination of the memorandum on cooperation in science, culture, education and media on June 1, the ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said on Friday.

"Keeping this memorandum in the future simply lost its meaning. The corresponding note with notification was handed over on June 1 to the embassy of the United States of America in Moscow," Zakharova told a briefing.