Russia Initiated Full Cessation of Hostilities Across Idlib De-Escalation Zone - Military

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2019) Russia has initiated an agreement on the full cessation of hostilities in the Idlib de-escalation zone in Syria, the Russian Center for Syrian reconciliation said on Wednesday in a statement.

"At Russia's initiative and under the Russian and Turkish mediation, an agreement on the full cessation of hostilities across the entire Idllid de-escalation zone starting from the midnight of June 12, 2019 [21:00 GMT on June 11], has been reached, As a result, the number of attacks of illegal armed groups has significantly decreased .

.. The Syrian government troops have not opened retaliatory fire [after two attacks in the province of Hama], respecting the reached agreements," the statement said.