Russia Initiates Proceedings Against Prosecutor, Judges of ICC - Investigative Committee

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th March, 2023) Russia initiated proceedings against the prosecutor and judges of the International Criminal Court (ICC), the Russian Investigative Committee said on Monday.

On Friday, the Pre-Trial Chamber II of the ICC, the jurisdiction of which is not recognized by Russia, issued a warrant for the arrest of Russian President Vladimir Putin and Russian Presidential Commissioner for Children's Rights Maria Lvova-Belova, citing "unlawful transfer of population (children) from occupied areas of Ukraine to the Russian Federation."

"The Investigative Committee of Russia has initiated a criminal case against prosecutor of the International Criminal Court Karim Ahmad Khan, judges of the International Criminal Court Tomoko Akane, Rosario Salvatore Aitala and Sergio Gerardo Ugalde Godinez," the Investigative Committee said on Telegram.

The criminal prosecution of Russian citizens by the ICC is illegal, and there are no grounds for criminal prosecution, the statement said.

"On 22.02.2023, the prosecutor of the International Criminal Court, Karim Ahmad Khan, within the framework of the criminal investigation, sent a petition to the Pre-Trial Chamber of the II International Criminal Court to obtain an arrest warrant for Russian citizens," the statement said.

According to the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of Crimes against Internationally Protected Persons, including Diplomatic Agents, the heads of state have absolute immunity, the Russian Investigative Committee said.

"In accordance with the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of Crimes against Internationally Protected Persons of 14.12.1973, heads of State enjoy absolute immunity from the jurisdiction of foreign states," the statement said.