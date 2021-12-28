Russia Inked 1st Export Deals for New NATO-Standard Assault Rifle in 2021 - FSMTC

In 2021, Russia concluded its first export contracts for the newly produced AK-19 assault rifle, which uses NATO caliber rounds of ammunition, Valeria Reshetnikova, the spokeswoman for the Russian Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation (FSMTC), said in an interview with Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2021) In 2021, Russia concluded its first export contracts for the newly produced AK-19 assault rifle, which uses NATO caliber rounds of ammunition, Valeria Reshetnikova, the spokeswoman for the Russian Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation (FSMTC), said in an interview with Sputnik.

The AK-19 was first introduced to the international audience during the International Defence and Exhibition Conference 2021 in Abu Dhabi in February. Russia's Kalashnikov arms manufacturer has said it expects to see interest from middle Eastern and other countries, whose armed forces use NATO ammunition.

"This product has attracted great interest. Also, the first contracts for AK-19 exports have already been signed in 2021," Reshetnikova said.

The new assault rifle is based on the AK-12 but uses NATO's 5.56×45mm rounds and is equipped with Picatinny rails, a telescoping stock, a new dioptrical sight, as well as a quickly detachable suppressor. It is reliable and effective in hot, humid climates and dusty conditions, according to the manufacturer.