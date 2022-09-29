UrduPoint.com

Russia Insisting On Objective Probe Into Attacks On Nord Stream Pipelines - Embassy In US

Russia Insisting on Objective Probe Into Attacks on Nord Stream Pipelines - Embassy in US

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2022) Moscow is insisting in a comprehensive and objective examination of the circumstances of the attacks on the Nord Stream pipelines, the Russian Embassy in the United States said on Thursday.

On Monday, the Nord Stream AG pipeline operator told Sputnik that a landfall dispatcher had registered a rapid gas pressure drop on Line A of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline. The incident occurred in Danish waters near the island of Bornholm. Later in the day, the operator also said that a pressure drop had been registered on both strings of the Nord Stream 1 pipeline. The Swedish and Danish authorities said they had detected undersea explosions, while Polish officials as well as officials from other countries said the damage on the pipelines came as a result of sabotage.

On Wednesday, the Russian Mission to the United Nations requested a meeting of the UN Security Council on the pipeline incidents and the meeting will be held on Friday afternoon. The Russian Prosecutor General's Office has initiated a case on an act of international terrorism after the damage to the Nord Stream gas pipelines.

"For our part, we insist on the need for a comprehensive and objective examination of the circumstances of the unprecedented attacks on Russian pipelines. To discuss this issue, the Russian Federation will convene an extraordinary meeting of the UN Security Council," the embassy said on Telegram.

