Russia Insists On Agreeing Security Guarantees Within Specific Period - Foreign Ministry

Fri 10th December 2021 | 10:04 PM

Moscow insists on the development of long-term security guarantees with the West in a specific period of time, the Russian Foreign Ministry said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2021) Moscow insists on the development of long-term security guarantees with the West in a specific period of time, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"In this regard, as President Putin emphasizes, we insist on the development of serious long-term legal guarantees that rule out any further NATO advance eastward and the deployment of weapons systems that threaten us on the western borders of Russia within a specific period of time and on the basis of the principle of equal and indivisible security," the ministry said.

Russia will soon submit draft international legal documents to start negotiations in appropriate formats, it added.

