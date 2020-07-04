Russia Insists on Compliance With Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty - Foreign Ministry

Russia has strictly adhered to the moratorium on nuclear tests under the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty (CTBT), the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th July, 2020) Russia has strictly adhered to the moratorium on nuclear tests under the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty (CTBT), the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Saturday.

"We officially confirm that Russia continues to strictly adhere to the declared moratorium on nuclear tests and to comply with the CTBT provisions pertaining to the prohibition of tests, despite the fact that the treaty has not entered into force," a ministry spokesperson said.

The ministry pointed out that any discussions of alleged non-compliance with the United States are counterproductive as long as Washington has not ratified the treaty.

"Unlike the United States, we ratified it 20 years ago and are successfully implementing it. At the same time, we proceed from the fact that any disagreements regarding the criteria for compliance with relevant obligations can and should be resolved within the framework of the CTBT after its entry into force," the spokesperson added.