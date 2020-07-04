UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Insists On Compliance With Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty - Foreign Ministry

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 04th July 2020 | 09:30 PM

Russia Insists on Compliance With Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty - Foreign Ministry

Russia has strictly adhered to the moratorium on nuclear tests under the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty (CTBT), the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th July, 2020) Russia has strictly adhered to the moratorium on nuclear tests under the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty (CTBT), the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Saturday.

"We officially confirm that Russia continues to strictly adhere to the declared moratorium on nuclear tests and to comply with the CTBT provisions pertaining to the prohibition of tests, despite the fact that the treaty has not entered into force," a ministry spokesperson said.

The ministry pointed out that any discussions of alleged non-compliance with the United States are counterproductive as long as Washington has not ratified the treaty.

"Unlike the United States, we ratified it 20 years ago and are successfully implementing it. At the same time, we proceed from the fact that any disagreements regarding the criteria for compliance with relevant obligations can and should be resolved within the framework of the CTBT after its entry into force," the spokesperson added.

Related Topics

Russia Washington Nuclear Same United States From

Recent Stories

Deputy Commissioner Mardan distributes certificate ..

2 minutes ago

Seven law violators held during search operation

2 minutes ago

Fawad accuses Mushahid Ullah, Khursheed Shah of in ..

2 minutes ago

Moscow Denies US-Alleged Breach of Underground Nuc ..

2 minutes ago

Chief Minister directs inspection of roads' mainte ..

6 minutes ago

Portugal denounces 'absurd' UK quarantine measures ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.