UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2021) Russia strongly insists on a complete and independent medical examination of convicted earlier on Tuesday Ratko Mladic to establish whether the former commander of Bosnian Serbs has retained his cognitive abilities, Russian Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Gennady Kuzmin told the UN Security Council.

Earlier in the day, judges of the Appeals Chamber of the International Residual Mechanism for Criminal Tribunals affirmed the life imprisonment sentence of Mladic for the crimes committed during the Yugoslav wars.

"A full independent examination and certification, including whether he [Mladic] has retained his cognitive function, has still not been conducted," Kuzmin said during a council's meeting. "We strongly insist on this kind of examination being conducted."