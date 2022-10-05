Russia Insists on International Probe Into Nord Stream Terrorist Attack - Diplomat

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2022) Moscow demands an international investigation into the recent rupture of the Nord Stream gas pipelines as it is crucial for both Russia and Germany to participate in such process, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin said on Wednesday.

On September 30, the UN Security Council held an urgent meeting on the Nord Stream incident. All members of the council, in varying degrees, condemned the suspected sabotage calling it unacceptable, Russian First Deputy Permanent Reprenosentative to the UN Dmitry Polyansky said. However, according to Vershinin, the talks were useful.

"It is clear that no decisions were made, but a general opinion was voiced that it was a sabotage and that an investigation was needed. We support this, there should really be an investigation. Certainly, with the participation of Russia.

It is important to involve Germany in this investigation," Vershinin said at a press conference organized by the Rossiya Segodnya international media group.

On September 26, a rapid gas pressure drop and leakage were registered on pipelines in the Nord Stream network that runs under the Baltic Sea from Russia to Germany. According to Sweden, Germany and Denmark, the incidents could be a result of sabotage. The operator, Nord Stream AG, said it was impossible to estimate a time frame for repair work.

The Russian Prosecutor General's Office has been investigating the pipeline incidents as acts of international terrorism. Meanwhile, Danish Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod has announced the government's intention to reject Russia's participation in the probe and the identification of those responsible.