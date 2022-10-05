UrduPoint.com

Russia Insists On International Probe Into Nord Stream Terrorist Attack - Diplomat

Umer Jamshaid Published October 05, 2022 | 04:10 PM

Russia Insists on International Probe Into Nord Stream Terrorist Attack - Diplomat

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2022) Moscow demands an international investigation into the recent rupture of the Nord Stream gas pipelines as it is crucial for both Russia and Germany to participate in such process, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin said on Wednesday.

On September 30, the UN Security Council held an urgent meeting on the Nord Stream incident. All members of the council, in varying degrees, condemned the suspected sabotage calling it unacceptable, Russian First Deputy Permanent Reprenosentative to the UN Dmitry Polyansky said. However, according to Vershinin, the talks were useful.

"It is clear that no decisions were made, but a general opinion was voiced that it was a sabotage and that an investigation was needed. We support this, there should really be an investigation. Certainly, with the participation of Russia.

It is important to involve Germany in this investigation," Vershinin said at a press conference organized by the Rossiya Segodnya international media group.

On September 26, a rapid gas pressure drop and leakage were registered on pipelines in the Nord Stream network that runs under the Baltic Sea from Russia to Germany. According to Sweden, Germany and Denmark, the incidents could be a result of sabotage. The operator, Nord Stream AG, said it was impossible to estimate a time frame for repair work.

The Russian Prosecutor General's Office has been investigating the pipeline incidents as acts of international terrorism. Meanwhile, Danish Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod has announced the government's intention to reject Russia's participation in the probe and the identification of those responsible.

Related Topics

United Nations Moscow Russia Germany Nord Sweden Denmark September Gas Media All From Government

Recent Stories

"I was locked in PM house's washroom," Bashir Memo ..

"I was locked in PM house's washroom," Bashir Memon confirms

10 minutes ago
 "I was locked in PM house's washroom," Bashir Memo ..

"I was locked in PM house's washroom," Bashir Memon confirms

10 minutes ago
 T20I Tri-series will start at Hagely Oval on Frida ..

T20I Tri-series will start at Hagely Oval on Friday

33 minutes ago
 Pakistan, US agree on improving bilateral cooperat ..

Pakistan, US agree on improving bilateral cooperation in diverse sectors

2 hours ago
 Effective diplomacy only possible through strong e ..

Effective diplomacy only possible through strong economy: COAS

3 hours ago
 Shagufta Ejaz's parody goes viral on social media

Shagufta Ejaz's parody goes viral on social media

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.