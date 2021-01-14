Russia Insists on Investigation of Aden Airport Attacks - Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2021) Russia calls for a comprehensive investigation of the December attack on the airport in Yemen's Aden, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday.

During a joint press conference after a meeting with his Saudi counterpart, Faisal bin Farhan Saud, Lavrov expressed Moscow's approval of the UN efforts to launch a constructive political dialogue with the Ansar Allah (Houthi) movement, while also drawing attention to the efforts to derail that process.

"I am referring to the rocket attack on Aden airport on 30 December, at the very moment when a plane with members of the new Government of the Republic of Yemen landed there.

We insist on an objective and comprehensive investigation of this incident," the Russian minister said.

On December 30, rockets struck the airport's building and part of the runway minutes after the members of the country's newly formed government landed. The cabinet of ministers, which was born out of an agreement between the internationally recognized authorities and separatist southern factions, was arriving from Saudi Arabia where they were officially sworn in before President Abdrabbuh Mansur Hadi.