Russia Insists On Package Nature Of Grain Deal - Putin

Muhammad Irfan Published March 20, 2023 | 05:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th March, 2023) Russia insists on the package nature of the grain deal and its full implementation, so that food products are sent to Africa, that currently receives only 3% of the grain exports, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday.

"Guided by the needs of primarily African countries, Russia recently agreed to extend for another 60 days the agreement concluded in Istanbul on the export of Ukrainian food through the Black Sea and the unblocking of Russian agricultural exports and fertilizer supplies. At the same time, we insist on the package nature of this deal ” first of all, in the interests of African and other developing countries, bearing in mind that they need large amounts of food," Putin said during a speech at the second Russia-Africa international parliamentary conference.

Moscow insists on full compliance with key Russian requirements, and the need for grain and fertilizers exports to be delivered to the African sates in need, and not to "well-fed European countries".

"Out of the total amount of grain and food exported from Ukraine, approximately 45% went to European countries. And only 3% goes to Africa," Putin explained.  

