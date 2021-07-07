Russia Insists on Stopping Mechanism of Cross-Border Assistance in Syria - Lavrentyev

NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2021) SULTAN, July 7 (Sputnik) - Russia insists on the termination of the cross-border mechanism of humanitarian assistance to Syria, special presidential envoy for Syria Alexander Lavrentyev said.

"At present, it seems to us that this is already an anachronism," Lavrentyev said at a meeting on Syria in the Astana format.

He said that, according to the Russian side, this mechanism was a temporary measure, since it was adopted in 2014, when the Syrian government did not control most of the border with neighboring states.

"Therefore, we, of course, insist that this mechanism be stopped so as not to prolong cross-border assistance," Lavrentyev said.

A regular round of talks on Syrian settlement in the Astana format (Russia, Turkey, Iran) is being held in Nur-Sultan on July 7-8.