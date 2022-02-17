UrduPoint.com

Russia Insists On Withdrawal Of US Forces From Central, Eastern Europe - Foreign Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 17, 2022 | 08:02 PM

Russia Insists on Withdrawal of US Forces From Central, Eastern Europe - Foreign Ministry

Russia insists on withdrawal of the United States forces from Central and Eastern Europe, the Foreign Ministry said on Thursday in its response to the US on security guarantees

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2022) Russia insists on withdrawal of the United States forces from Central and Eastern Europe, the Foreign Ministry said on Thursday in its response to the US on security guarantees.

"We insist on the withdrawal of all US armed forces and weapons deployed in Central Europe, Eastern Europe and the Baltics ... We are ready to discuss this topic on the basis of Articles 4 and 5 of the Russian draft treaty," the ministry said.

