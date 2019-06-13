UrduPoint.com
Russia Insists That Its Powers In PACE Be Fully Reinstated By June 26 - State Duma Speaker

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 13th June 2019 | 07:14 PM

Russia insists that its powers in the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) be fully reinstated by June 26, the day of the election of the Secretary General of the Council of Europe, State Duma speaker Vyacheslav Volodin said Thursday

"During consultations with [PACE President Liliane Maury] Pasquier, the Russian side raised the issue of the need to confirm the powers of the Russian delegation before the election of the CoE Secretary General," Volodin said.

He said Pasquier, during the meeting, stated that she "supports the position of the Russian Federation on the need to confirm the powers of its delegation before the election of the CoE Secretary General."

