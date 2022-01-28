Russia Intends to Complete Probe Into Murder of Russian Journalists in CAR - Lavrov

Russia intends to complete the inquiry into the 2018 murder of three Russian journalists in the Central African Republic (CAR) and will transfer any information obtained to families of the victims, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2022) Russia intends to complete the inquiry into the 2018 murder of three Russian journalists in the Central African Republic (CAR) and will transfer any information obtained to families of the victims, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday.

On January 20, Russian ambassador to the car Alexander Bikantov told Sputnik that the journalists were presumably murdered by the 3R illegal rebel group when they were moving along a roadway without guards.

"We have already requested (from) the CAR government (the information) once again when the information about this 3R group came out, and we will bring this investigation to a conclusion as far as we have the capacity to do so," Lavrov said in an interview with Russian news outlets, including Sputnik.

The Russian top diplomat added that Moscow wants to know the truth.

"We will be ready to transfer any information we have to families of the journalists killed. What about who did it? The investigation, as you know, is being conducted by the CAR authorities, and I do not want to justify those murderers, I just want to say that we should not forget that journalists have to take some precautions," Lavrov said.

Kirill Radchenko, Alexander Rastorguev and Orkhan Dzhemal were found dead on July 30, 2018. The three journalists were sent to the CAR by the Investigations Management Center, a media outlet of Russian opposition figure Mikhail Khodorkovsky, to make a movie on an allegedly Kremlin-linked private military group operating in the country. The CAR's authorities assured Russia that they were making every effort to investigate the crime thoroughly.