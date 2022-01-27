UrduPoint.com

Russia Intends To Continue Dialogue With West, Firmly Defend Positions - Foreign Ministry

Umer Jamshaid Published January 27, 2022 | 10:23 PM

Russia is determined to continue dialogue with Western countries, but will firmly defend its position and national interests, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2022) Russia is determined to continue dialogue with Western countries, but will firmly defend its position and national interests, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin said.

"We at all levels, starting from the main level, the President of Russia, have very clearly stated our position on all issues.

Moreover, the peculiarity of our policy lies, first of all, in its transparency. We absolutely frankly show our 'red lines' and our intention to continue the dialogue, but with the full understanding that we will firmly defend our interests and national position," Vershinin told reporters.

