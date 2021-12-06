UrduPoint.com

Russia Intends To Continue Military Cooperation With India - Putin

Russia Intends to Continue Military Cooperation With India - Putin

Russia intends to interact with India in the field of military cooperation, as well as to hold joint exercises, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2021) Russia intends to interact with India in the field of military cooperation, as well as to hold joint exercises, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday.

"We continue to develop relations both in the international arena and in the military sphere.

We are conducting joint military exercises both in India and in Russia. We are grateful to you for your understanding of this component of our work. We intend to continue working in this direction," Putin said during a meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

