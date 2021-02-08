UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Intends To Cooperate With EU If Dialogue's Agenda Not Politicized - Lavrov

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 08th February 2021 | 09:02 PM

Russia Intends to Cooperate With EU If Dialogue's Agenda Not Politicized - Lavrov

Moscow was not the initiator of cooling relations with the EU, it is determined to normalize interaction in certain areas if the dialogue agenda is not sacrificed to geopolitical interests, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2021) Moscow was not the initiator of cooling relations with the EU, it is determined to normalize interaction in certain areas if the dialogue agenda is not sacrificed to geopolitical interests, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday.

"I noticed that following his visit to Moscow on February 4-6, the EU High Representative published a number of comments on his blog. In one of them, he makes the case as if 'Russia is rapidly moving away from Europe.' During negotiations with [Josep] Borrell in Moscow, I just spoke about the importance of building Russia-EU relations on a systematic basis," Lavrov said in his commentary.

The minister noted that in 2014 "the EU itself brought down the architecture of multifaceted ties with our country that had been painstakingly created over the years."

"The root cause was, let me remind you, the support of the European Union for an anti-constitutional coup in Ukraine with a pronounced anti-Russian flavor. As a result, the Russia-EU summits, which were held twice a year, and meetings of the Russian government with the European Commission were suspended. The formats of the Russia-EU Permanent Council and two dozen sectoral dialogues are frozen.

Earlier, long before the coup in Ukraine, at the insistence of individual EU member states, work on a draft agreement on short-term visa-free travel for Russian and EU citizens was interrupted," the Russian minister said.

According to Lavrov, since 2004, when the Baltic countries joined the EU, "there has been open and consistent discrimination against the Russian-speaking population living there."

"A reasonable question arises - who is moving away from whom? Maybe it is the European Union itself that is alienating Russia, the Russian language and culture? As for the Russian side, we once again confirmed at the talks in Moscow our focus on normalizing the entire range of relations with the European Union on the basis of not unilateral demands, but mutual respect and consideration of each other's interests," Lavrov said.

"With this approach, we are also ready for interaction in certain areas, where our interests coincide. In Moscow, by the way, such areas of deepening cooperation as health care, science and technology, climate change were agreed. If we add the key traditional direction of energy, it will turn out to be quite solid, mutually beneficial agenda, if you do not sacrifice it to geopolitical games," the minister stressed.

Related Topics

Technology Ukraine Moscow Russia Europe European Union Visit February From Government Agreement

Recent Stories

Traders demand shift of wholesale markets around R ..

2 minutes ago

Hindko Academy praised for promoting all KP langua ..

2 minutes ago

SHRC hails Lahore High Court decision aimed at res ..

2 minutes ago

Senate committee acknowledges PBM role for treatin ..

2 minutes ago

NPMC directs for monitoring chicken, edible oil pr ..

5 minutes ago

Indian glacier disaster leaves 26 dead, over 170 m ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.