Russia Intends to Deepen Cooperation With South Africa - Security Council Chief

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2020) Russia plans to expand its cooperation with South Africa, Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev said on Tuesday during a meeting with South African State Security Minister Ayanda Dlodlo in Moscow.

"Nikolai Patrushev and Ayanda Dlodlo discussed a wide range of Russian-South African security cooperation issues, as well as cooperation in the international arena. Nikolai Patrushev, in particular, emphasized that Russia was and remains committed to the further deepening of the whole range of relations with South Africa, as well as expressed satisfaction with the level of interaction between the two countries within the UN," the Russian Security Council's press service said in a statement.

The sides also focused on the interaction between their security services and law enforcement agencies, particularly with regard to counteracting terrorism. The meeting was attended by representatives of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Defense Ministry and Federal Security Service.