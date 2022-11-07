UrduPoint.com

Russia Intends To Depoliticize Fight Against Climate Change - Head Of Delegation At COP27

Faizan Hashmi Published November 07, 2022 | 01:00 AM

Russia Intends to Depoliticize Fight Against Climate Change - Head of Delegation at COP27

SHARM EL-SHEIKH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th November, 2022) SHEIKH, Egypt, November 6 (Sputnik) - Moscow is aimed at depoliticized cooperation in the field of combating climate change, the head of the Russian delegation at the 2022 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP27) and Special Presidential Representative on Climate Issues, Ruslan Edelgeriyev, said on Sunday.

"We are committed to pragmatic and depoliticized cooperation based on combating climate change, adhering to the UN sustainable development goals and commitment to efforts to eradicate poverty and hunger in developing and least developed countries," Edelgeriyev told reporters.

According to him, the fight against global warming requires consolidated efforts.

"Russia proceeds from the fact that under the leadership of Egypt, Asian and African states will be able to voice their aspirations and approaches to the climate agenda, including in the field of financing," Edelgeriyev added.

Moscow intends to continue providing the countries in need, especially on the African continent, with food, fertilizers, and other vital products, Edelgeriyev noted.

The COP27 conference is taking place in the Egyptian resort city of Sharm El-Sheikh from November 6-18.

More Stories From World

