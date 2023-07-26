Open Menu

Russia Intends To Further Develop Relations With African Countries - Putin

Umer Jamshaid Published July 26, 2023 | 11:30 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2023) Russia intends to further develop relations with African countries by intensifying trade, investment and helping fight poverty, among other things, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.

"It is important that over the past few years, cooperation between Russia and Africa has reached new heights. We intend to continue moving in this direction, working to boost trade and investment, deepen cooperation and work together to address such pressing issues as the fight against poverty, training modern workforce, ensuring food security and tackling climate change," Putin said in a telegram to participants and guests of the Russia-Africa Economic and Humanitarian Forum.

Moscow will also help African nations strengthen "national and cultural sovereignty, to play a more active role in resolving regional and global challenges," the president also said.

Russia will continue to support African states in their efforts to seek social and economic stability and progress, Putin added.

The second Russia-Africa Summit and Economic and Humanitarian Forum will be held in St. Petersburg from July 27-28.

