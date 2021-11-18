Russia Intends to Minimize Irritants in Relations With US - Ambassador

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2021) Moscow intends to narrow the circle of irritants in relations with Washington as much as possible, Russian Ambassador to US Anatoly Antonov said on Thursday.

Russia and the US held consultations on issues related to diplomatic work on Wednesday in Vienna.

"The meeting discussed the whole range of issues related to the functioning of diplomatic missions, including visa issues, the notification regime for diplomats traveling around the country, the problem of seized diplomatic property, and so on. Despite all the existing disagreements, the Russian side is aiming at the positive - to narrow the circle of 'irritants' as much as possible, to look for mutually acceptable solutions," Antonov told reporters.