Russia Intends To Share Experience Fighting Coronavirus, Vaccine Research - President Vladimir Putin

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 14th April 2020 | 03:42 PM

Russia Intends to Share Experience Fighting Coronavirus, Vaccine Research - President Vladimir Putin

Russia intends to share it experience with the coronavirus response and present the results of its work on the vaccine, President Vladimir Putin said Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2020) Russia intends to share it experience with the coronavirus response and present the results of its work on the vaccine, President Vladimir Putin said Tuesday.

"We will not be indifferent to the problems other countries are facing because of the pandemic. We try to help, especially the countries who are in dire need. We will definitely continue this work, will share our experience, exchange the most pressing information. It has already been said that Russia is actively working on medicines and special treatment for the pandemic, on vaccines.

The work is going well and I hope that we will be able to share the results with you in the near future," Putin said at a meeting of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) council.

The president remarked on the importance of the EAEU coordination.

"We support the joint statement of the five leaders that was prepared for us to approve. We believe it contains all approaches to the organization of the union's work amid the spread of the coronavirus infection," Putin said.

