Russia Intends To Use All Opportunities To Resolve Conflict In Karabakh - Foreign Ministry

Mon 09th November 2020 | 10:06 PM

Russia Intends to Use All Opportunities to Resolve Conflict in Karabakh - Foreign Ministry

Moscow intends to use all available opportunities to bring the parties to the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh to the negotiating table as soon as possible, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Monday

"I can say that Russia plans to more actively participate not in the conflict, but in its settlement. In this case, to be honest, it seems to me that Russia is very actively involved in its settlement," Zakharova said on the air of the Ekho Moskvy broadcaster.

"We will use all available opportunities so that the situation is resolved and the parties sit down at the negotiating table for further advancement along this political and diplomatic path," she added.

