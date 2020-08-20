Russia Intercepts 2 NATO Spy Planes Near Border Over Black Sea - Military

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2020) Russia intercepted two NATO spy planes on Thursday as they were nearing its border over the Black Sea, the national defense control center said.

"A Su-30SM fighter was scrambled to identify [the targets] and prevent them from breaching the border," the center said.

The two planes were identified as France's Atlantiс-II and the United Kingdom's Sentinel-R1. The NATO countries' aircraft eventually turned away, the Russian plane returned to the base.