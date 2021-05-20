UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Intercepts 810 Kg Batch Of Heroin On Way From Asia To EU - Customs

Faizan Hashmi 12 minutes ago Thu 20th May 2021 | 08:10 PM

Russia Intercepts 810 Kg Batch of Heroin on Way From Asia to EU - Customs

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2021) Russian security officials, together with colleagues from Kyrgyzstan, seized more than 810 kilograms of heroin, which was being smuggled from the countries of the "Golden Crescent" through the EAEU to the European Union, the Russian Federal Customs Service (FCS) reported on Thursday.

This is the largest, at least in recent time, consignment of heroin, seized from one criminal group with the participation of Russian security officials. According to rough estimates, it would be enough for about 11 million single doses of the drug.

"The activities of an international criminal group, whose members intended to smuggle heroin in batches of 200 kilograms to the Netherlands, were suppressed.

However, the opening of the logistic scheme made it possible to prevent the first four shipments. More than 810 kilograms of heroin were seized," the statement says.

Drugs went from Afghanistan, Iran and Pakistan to Western Europe, and among the customers of the criminal syndicate were citizens of the EU countries who are now residing in Europe, the FCS said.

To bring them to justice, the Russian security forces offered their European colleagues to conduct joint operations, but "the adoption of the appropriate decision by the partners was delayed until it was impossible to continue further work."

"Thus, the threat of supply of heroin to European consumers remains quite high," the Russian customs concluded.

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan Iran Russia Europe European Union Kyrgyzstan Netherlands Criminals Gold From Million

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed visits Abu Dhabi Stem Cells Cent ..

7 minutes ago

New standardisation, metrology legislation to driv ..

1 hour ago

UAE to host the 5th WCO Global AEO Conference

1 hour ago

Sharjah Ruler establishes new distribution company ..

2 hours ago

AED 4.1 billion of weeklong real estate transactio ..

2 hours ago

The International Conference of Mayors of Friendly ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.