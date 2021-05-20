Russia Intercepts 810 Kg Batch of Heroin on Way From Asia to EU - Customs

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2021) Russian security officials, together with colleagues from Kyrgyzstan, seized more than 810 kilograms of heroin, which was being smuggled from the countries of the "Golden Crescent" through the EAEU to the European Union, the Russian Federal Customs Service (FCS) reported on Thursday.

This is the largest, at least in recent time, consignment of heroin, seized from one criminal group with the participation of Russian security officials. According to rough estimates, it would be enough for about 11 million single doses of the drug.

"The activities of an international criminal group, whose members intended to smuggle heroin in batches of 200 kilograms to the Netherlands, were suppressed.

However, the opening of the logistic scheme made it possible to prevent the first four shipments. More than 810 kilograms of heroin were seized," the statement says.

Drugs went from Afghanistan, Iran and Pakistan to Western Europe, and among the customers of the criminal syndicate were citizens of the EU countries who are now residing in Europe, the FCS said.

To bring them to justice, the Russian security forces offered their European colleagues to conduct joint operations, but "the adoption of the appropriate decision by the partners was delayed until it was impossible to continue further work."

"Thus, the threat of supply of heroin to European consumers remains quite high," the Russian customs concluded.