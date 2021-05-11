UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Intercepts Fourth Foreign Plane In One Day Close To Its Borders - Military

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 11th May 2021 | 05:30 PM

Russia Intercepts Fourth Foreign Plane in One Day Close to Its Borders - Military

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2021) Russia's MiG-31 fighter intercepted on Tuesday an Orion patrol aircraft of the Norwegian air force over the Barents Sea, which was moving towards the Russian border, the Northern Fleet said.

This is the fourth foreign military aircraft intercepted close to the Russian border in a day. Prior to that, Su-30 fighter intercepted France's three military aircraft over the Black Sea.

According to the Northern Fleet, an air target heading to the Russian border was spotted over the Barents Sea.

"To identify the air target and prevent illegal crossing of the state border, a MiG-31 fighter was scrambled ... The crew of the Russian fighter identified the air target as a P-3C Orion base patrol aircraft of the Norwegian air force and escorted it over the waters of the Barents Sea," the Northern Fleet told reporters.

After the foreign military aircraft turned away from the Russian border, the MiG-31 fighter returned to its home airfield, the Northern Fleet specified.

Related Topics

Russia France Border From

Recent Stories

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia will jointly work against I ..

5 minutes ago

‘There should be brief Khutbas and no-embracing. ..

14 minutes ago

86,996 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

18 minutes ago

Etihad ESCO, Bahrain’s Sustainable Energy Author ..

18 minutes ago

ADP urges public to adhere to precautionary measur ..

18 minutes ago

Babar Azam looks ahead to planned tour of West Ind ..

28 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.