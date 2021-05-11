Russia Intercepts Fourth Foreign Plane in One Day Close to Its Borders - Military

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2021) Russia's MiG-31 fighter intercepted on Tuesday an Orion patrol aircraft of the Norwegian air force over the Barents Sea, which was moving towards the Russian border, the Northern Fleet said.

This is the fourth foreign military aircraft intercepted close to the Russian border in a day. Prior to that, Su-30 fighter intercepted France's three military aircraft over the Black Sea.

According to the Northern Fleet, an air target heading to the Russian border was spotted over the Barents Sea.

"To identify the air target and prevent illegal crossing of the state border, a MiG-31 fighter was scrambled ... The crew of the Russian fighter identified the air target as a P-3C Orion base patrol aircraft of the Norwegian air force and escorted it over the waters of the Barents Sea," the Northern Fleet told reporters.

After the foreign military aircraft turned away from the Russian border, the MiG-31 fighter returned to its home airfield, the Northern Fleet specified.