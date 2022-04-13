UrduPoint.com

Umer Jamshaid Published April 13, 2022 | 03:33 PM

Russia Interested in and Open to Cooperation With All Countries in Arctic - Putin

Russia is interested in and open to cooperation with all countries on the work in the Arctic, and considers it necessary to involve non-regional countries, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2022) Russia is interested in and open to cooperation with all countries on the work in the Arctic, and considers it necessary to involve non-regional countries, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.

"I will stress that Russia is open to joint work with all interested partners ...

as part of current and future programs and projects in the Arctic," Putin said at a meeting on the development of the Arctic, pointing to the need to "involve more actively non-regional states and associations in cooperation in the Arctic."

Russia considers the Arctic not as a platform of geopolitical intrigues, but as an opportunity for stable cooperation, the president added.

