Russia Interested In Arms Control Dialogue With US But Will Not 'Beg' - Antonov

Umer Jamshaid Published November 09, 2022 | 11:20 AM

Russia Interested in Arms Control Dialogue With US But Will Not 'Beg' - Antonov

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2022) Russia is interested in engaging in arms control talks with the United States but Moscow will not "beg" Washington to return to the negotiating table, Russian Ambassador in Washington Anatoly Antonov told Sputnik.

"Russia is interested in an equal and mutually beneficial dialogue on arms control.

But we will not beg the United States to return to the negotiating table," Antonov said. "We will ensure our national security in any circumstances."

Antonov said it is possible that Biden administration will "wake up" and want to engage in arms control negotiations.

"No one is interested in a legal vacuum between the two countries with the largest nuclear arsenals," he said. "How much more will be missed is unknown."

