Russia Interested in Baltic Military De-escalation, Concerned Over NATO Buildup - Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2020) Russia is interested in a de-escalation of tension in the Baltic Sea but only sees NATO military buildup in that region, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday.

"We also talked about security issues in the Baltic Sea region.

We drew the attention of our partners to the worrying NATO military build-up in the immediate vicinity of Russia's borders and emphasized that we see no problems in this part of Europe, or in Europe as a whole, that require a military solution,"� Lavrov said at a press conference after talks with Danish Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod.

The top diplomat said that the Russian side reaffirmed the position of establishing a constructive dialogue on all fronts, including between military agencies but has seen no such inclination from the European side.

"If there is a genuine interest in the de-escalation of the situation, in overcoming some confrontational trends in the atmosphere of our relations, then it is necessary to be guided by specific cases, cases which we do not yet see," Lavrov went on to say.

The three Baltic neighbors now host a slew of foreign NATO navy and air forces on their soil in their capacity as members of the alliance. Frequent flybys and scrambles to intercept reconnaissance aircraft has been on the rise over the past year, maintaining tensions throughout the crowded water body.