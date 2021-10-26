Russia Interested in Boosting Defense Cooperation With Norway - Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2021) Moscow is ready to increase defense cooperation with Norway and launch consultations at the ministerial level, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday.

"We do have relations with Norway in the security area as well, and we would like to take them to a higher level of our defense ministries, in addition to regular security consultations," Lavrov said at a joint press-conference after the meeting with his Norwegian counterpart, Anniken Huitfeldt.

Lavrov is on a visit to Norway's Tromso on Monday and Tuesday.