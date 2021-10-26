UrduPoint.com

Russia Interested In Boosting Defense Cooperation With Norway - Lavrov

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 26th October 2021 | 12:00 AM

Russia Interested in Boosting Defense Cooperation With Norway - Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2021) Moscow is ready to increase defense cooperation with Norway and launch consultations at the ministerial level, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday.

"We do have relations with Norway in the security area as well, and we would like to take them to a higher level of our defense ministries, in addition to regular security consultations," Lavrov said at a joint press-conference after the meeting with his Norwegian counterpart, Anniken Huitfeldt.

Lavrov is on a visit to Norway's Tromso on Monday and Tuesday.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Norway Visit

Recent Stories

Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with Kuwait Crown Princ ..

Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with Kuwait Crown Prince at Middle East Green Initiat ..

21 minutes ago
 UAE National Arabian Horse Championship commences ..

UAE National Arabian Horse Championship commences Tuesday

36 minutes ago
 Space sector plays major role in realising UAE’s ..

Space sector plays major role in realising UAE’s vision for development, enhan ..

1 hour ago
 Thank you, Pakistan, for Welcoming Cricket Live St ..

Thank you, Pakistan, for Welcoming Cricket Live Streaming!

1 hour ago
 Hamdan bin Zayed, Pakistan&#039;s Sindh province G ..

Hamdan bin Zayed, Pakistan&#039;s Sindh province Governor review accelerating co ..

2 hours ago
 Final countdown begins to Abu Dhabi Desert Challen ..

Final countdown begins to Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.